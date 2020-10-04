Megan Thee Stallion Slams Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Over Breonna Taylor Case on ‘SNL'

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his handling of the Breonna Taylor case in her musical debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

The rapper performed her hit song “Savage” as she and the small musical stage were covered in hypnotic black and white imagery, with the phrase “Protect Black Women” displayed on a backdrop, NBC News reports.

About halfway through the performance, Megan and her dancers paused while audio was played of Malcolm X, from a speech in which he called Black women the most “disrespected," "unprotected," and "neglected" people in America.

Then a different audio clip played which attacked Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has been criticized by activists and Taylor's family for his handling of the case against the Louisville police officers who fatally shot the 26-year-old Black woman.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” the audio said. The quote was from civil rights activist Tamika Mallory, according to Louisville NBC affiliate Wave 3.

Megan then made her own statement about racial inequality in America.

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women. ‘Cause at the end of the day we need our Black women,” she said. “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men, because at the end of the day we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.”

