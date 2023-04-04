Mel King Services Set for Early Next Week

Longtime Boston activist and former state representative Mel King, who died last Tuesday at 94, will be remembered next week with a wake and funeral service in the South End.

Though he lost the 1983 mayor's race to his former House colleague, Ray Flynn, King's groundbreaking campaign marked the first time a Black candidate advanced to the final mayoral ballot in Boston. He remained active as a community organizer.

PHOTOS: Boston Civil Rights Icon Mel King Through the Years

A public viewing and visitation is set for Monday, April 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with an opportunity for "witnesses from the community" from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, April 11 at 12 noon. The family has invited guests to don bow ties "as a tribute to Mr. King."

Both events will take place at the Union United Methodist Church, 485 Columbus Ave., with plans to also broadcast Tuesday's funeral on Zoom.