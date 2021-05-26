Memorial Day Flag Garden Makes Full Return to Boston Common

Over 37,000 American flags will decorate the Boston Common starting this week as the popular Memorial Day display returns after being scaled back last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care workers, military volunteers and others were scheduled to create the flag display Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund. The flags honor fallen military members from Massachusetts.

A smaller display was set up in 2020 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases to allow for social distancing.

This year’s display comes as the state prepares to drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.