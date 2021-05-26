Memorial Day

Memorial Day Flag Garden Makes Full Return to Boston Common

A smaller display was set up in 2020 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Over 37,000 American flags will decorate the Boston Common starting this week as the popular Memorial Day display returns after being scaled back last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health care workers, military volunteers and others were scheduled to create the flag display Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund. The flags honor fallen military members from Massachusetts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A smaller display was set up in 2020 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases to allow for social distancing.

This year’s display comes as the state prepares to drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday.

Mass. Reopening

Memorial Day 28 mins ago

10 Free Meals and Deals for Veterans and Active Military on Memorial Day

coronavirus 28 mins ago

CDC Director Urges Caution Over Memorial Day Weekend for Those Not Vaccinated as U.S. Covid Cases, Deaths Fall

This article tagged under:

Memorial Dayboston common
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us