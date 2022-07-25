Memorial Services Monday for Harvard Woman Found Dead in Vermont

Memorial services are scheduled to be held Monday for Mary Anderson, the 23-year-old Harvard, Massachusetts, woman found dead in Vermont last week.

Visiting hours will be held Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Benedict Abbey in Harvard for friends and family. Anderson's funeral service is scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton, with burial to follow at Bellevue Cemetery in Harvard.

Anderson's obituary describes her as "a sweet, beautiful, compassionate, athletic, and ambitious girl" who graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Harvard. "She enjoyed going to the gym daily, playing basketball, hiking, and many other outdoor activities."

She is survived by her mother and two siblings.

Anderson was found dead in Brattleboro, Vermont, on July 19 of a gunshot wound to the head and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Sheila Anderson told NBC10 Boston that her daughter was last seen leaving a friend's house in Hudson, New Hampshire, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When the Anderson family realized Sunday morning that she had never made it home, they started to worry. They would later learn that Anderson's body was found inside her truck in Brattleboro, Vermont, several days after her disappearance.

Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mary Anderson's ex-boyfriend who was wanted for questioning in her disappearance and death, was shot and killed by police on the night of July 19 in Vermont. Authorities said they wanted to talk to Davis and considered him a person of interest in Anderson's death.

Police said they found Davis just before 8 p.m. walking in West Brattleboro, Vermont. Police said Davis was armed with a knife when he was shot during a confrontation with Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department. Two Massachusetts State Police detectives were also in the area. Police performed life-saving measures on Davis following the shooting, but he died from his injuries on scene. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The investigation into the shooting is underway by the Vermont Attorney General's Office.

Police also continue to investigate what led Anderson's death, including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Anderson's memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary School, care of Saint Benedict Center, PO Box 1000, Harvard, MA 01451.