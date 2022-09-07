Police Say Man in Custody After Multiple Shootings in Memphis

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Wednesday night that a man was in custody after a series of shootings.

Earlier, police had warned residents to shelter in place as a man drove around the city shooting at people.

Memphis police said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was driving a light blue Infiniti and was responsible for multiple shootings in the city. Later, the police said Kelly was in custody. It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed.

The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which in about 4 miles away from the university, advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.

“If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," Memphis police said on Twitter.

Memphis recently has been shaken by several shootings in recent weeks, including the killing of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the slaying of an activist during an argument over money, and the killing of a woman who was abducted while she was on a pre-dawn run.

Court records show in February of 2020, Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Circumstances of the case were not immediately known.

Records show he pleaded guilty to three years in prison. It was not immediately known how much of the sentence he served.