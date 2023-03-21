Police Charge Person of Interest Amid Investigation Into Deadly Shooting in Conn.

Police have arrested a man they said is a person of interest amid an investigation into a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured in Meriden on Monday night.

Officers were called to Lewis Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Shawn Mojica, and a woman, along with a handgun, inside of a parked car. Both Mojica and the woman had gunshot wounds.

Mojica was taken to the hospital where he later died. The woman is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

After the shooting, investigators said they developed 33-year-old Warren Watson as a person of interest. Watson was found a short time after the shooting inside of a parked vehicle on Grove Street. According to police, Watson also had a gunshot wound and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Search warrants were executed on multiple vehicles and a second floor apartment on Grove Street. While searching the apartment, police said they found a handgun.

Watson has since been released from the hospital. He was arrested and is being charged with operating a vehicle under suspension. A $25,000 bond has been set.

Police said Watson is currently on probation and has a very lengthy criminal history. He was also charged with five counts of violation of probation. For those charges, he is being held on an additional $500,000 bond.

Cheshire Police Department, Connecticut State Police, Southington Police Department and Wallingford Police Department assisted Meriden Police Department with their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.