Metal Detector to Be Installed at Virginia School Where 6-Year-Old Shot Teacher

The school has been closed since the shooting

When students return to the Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot a first-grade teacher, the campus will be outfitted with a metal detector.

The Newport News Public Schools district announced Thursday that a detector will be installed at Richneck Elementary School, where Abigail Zwerner was shot as she was teaching.

The school, which has been closed since the shooting Friday, will reopen with a metal detector, school board Chair Lisa R. Surles-Law said.

Police in Newport News, Virginia, say the shooting was not accidental.
