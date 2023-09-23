meteor

Meteor spotted in New England on Friday

Mt. Washington Observatory

Authorities spotted what appears to be a fireball in the sky early Friday morning.

The Mount Washington Obstervatory;s tower camera spotted the fireball or meteor across the sky around 3 a.m.

According to the American Meteor Society a fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus in the morning or evening sky.

On the other hand, a bolide is a special type of fireball which explodes in a bright terminal flash at its end, often with visible fragmentation, according to the AMS.

meteor
