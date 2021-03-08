Vermont

Meteor Spotted Over Northern New England and Canada

NASA Meteor Watch says the bright fireball was seen just before 5:40 p.m. Sunday over Vermont's Mount Mansfield State Forest

NASA, File

A meteor first spotted over northern New England was likely traveling more than 40,000 miles per hour before it burned up, experts say.

NASA Meteor Watch says the bright fireball was seen just before 5:40 p.m. Sunday over Vermont's Mount Mansfield State Forest. It traveled 33 miles before burning up over Orleans County.

"The space rock fragmented violently, producing a pressure wave that rattled buildings and generated the sound heard by those near the trajectory," the group wrote in a social media post. "Such a pressure wave can also couple into the ground, causing minor 'tremors' that can be picked up by seismic instruments in the area."

More than 100 eyewitnesses from across the region reported seeing it. It was seen over northern New England and Canada.

“There was no sound whatsoever,” Al Gregoritsch, of South Burlington, told MyNBC5.com. “I was very excited to see it. It’s a phenomenon I will never forget.”

