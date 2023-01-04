Maine

Mexico-to-England Flight Lands in Maine, 2 Passengers Charged

The TUI Airways captain diverted the flight to Bangor, Maine, after the cabin erupted in chaos.

By AP

A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew.

An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester. The affidavit also says the two made racist remarks about passengers and crew.

Both passengers were held without bail after initial court appearances Tuesday. A defense attorney says he's seeking more information about what happened.

