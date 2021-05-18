MIAA Releases Updated Guidance on Masks and Youth Sports

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released new mask guidance for youth sports in the state on Tuesday.

The new guidance, based on the state dropping its mask mandate on May 29, says that athletes, spectators and staff are not required to wear a mask or face covering for outdoor sports in most cases.

Here's the full list of updated guidance:

Athletes on spring teams in active play outdoors are not required to wear a mask/facial covering.

to wear a mask/facial covering. Athletes when they are on the bench or in a dugout are not required to wear a mask/facial covering.

to wear a mask/facial covering. Athletes in low-risk sports when indoors where a distance of at least 14 feet or more is consistently maintained between each participant, are not required to wear a mask/ facial covering.

to wear a mask/ facial covering. Spectators and chaperones, coaches, staff, referees, umpires and other officials who can social distance while outdoors, are not required to wear a mask/face covering.

to wear a mask/face covering. Visitors, spectators, volunteers, and staff while indoors are required to wear mask/facial covering.

to wear mask/facial covering. All athletes participating in high school sports are considered youth and fall under youth guidelines.

The new rules were approved by the MIAA's Sports Medicine Committee on Monday following Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement that the state's mask order and other COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The recommendation was also reviewed by top MIAA officials and Jeffrey Riley, the commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

No changes were made to MIAA sport modifications other than the mask and face covering rules.

You can read the state's full, updated guidelines for youth sports here.