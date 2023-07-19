Florida mother tried to hire hitman on parody website to kill 3-year-old son: Police

A Miami mother is facing charges after police said she went onto a parody website to request a hitman to kill her toddler son.

According to arrest documents, 18-year-old Jazmin Paez went on rentahitman.com and requested a hitman to kill her 3-year-old before the end of the week.

The website owner, Robert Innes, told NBC6 Miami he receives hundreds of similar solicitations a day. However, this request was very specific. Paez allegedly sent pictures of the boy and the exact location of where the child was going to be.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jazmin Paez

Innes said the website was once for a cybersecurity company, but over the years he’s received random requests for services. In April, a Air National Guardsman was arrested for allegedly using the website to apply to be a hitman.

Many of the requests are people seeking fake services, but Paez’s request looked too real, Innes said.

"The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address. That to me is a red flag. If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred it, “ said Innes.

Innes said he called the Miami-Dade Police Department multiple times to try and report the incident, but police kept referring him to CrimeStoppers. Innes said he contacted CrimeStoppers USA - not affiliated with Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers - who warned they would send a cease-and-desist letter to him.

“They were not interested. They sent me an email saying if I contacted one more time they were going to send a cease and desist letter,” Innes said of CrimeStoppers USA.

Innes said he is thankful his report was eventually taken seriously and appreciated what Miami-Dade Police did.

Paez was arrested Tuesday on charges of soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device. She was given a $15,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the child.

Family members told NBC6 the toddler is safe and with relatives. The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified, according to records.