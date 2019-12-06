Michigan Kindergartner Invites His Entire Class to His Adoption Hearing

A little boy in Michigan invited his entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing on Thursday.

Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton became Michael Clark Jr.’s foster parents about a year ago, local WOOD TV reported, and on Thursday they became his forever parents.

Michael had dozens of his classmates from Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids supporting him in the courtroom.

“I understand we are joined by Michael’s kindergarten classroom and teacher,” 17th Circuit Court Family Division Judge Patricia Gardner said at the beginning of the hearing during the Kent County court’s annual Adoption Day.

Michael’s adoptive parents were excited to add the rambunctious boy to their family.

“We were thinking, ‘How can we build our family?'” Melvin told WOOD TV. “And there’s so many options, right, for building a family these days.”

His dad added Michael had asked for his kindergarten class to be there.

“We asked him and he said ‘You know, the class is kind of my family.’ And he wanted them to be there,” Eaton told the station.

Michael's teacher, Kerry McKee, said there was a special lesson for the kids in the trip to the courthouse.

“The lesson is put a little love in your heart,” she said. “We rise when we support others.”

