Concord

Middle School Delays Opening Due to Water Main Break in Concord

The water main break was reported around 6:50 a.m. in the area of Baker Avenue

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

A middle school in Concord, Massachusetts, will have a 2-hour delayed opening Tuesday due to a water main break.

The water main break was reported around 6:50 a.m. in the area of Baker Avenue. Police said residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all while the main is being repaired.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Concord Middle School will have a 2-hour delay due to the water issue, school officials said.

Baker Avenue is closed from 300 Baker Ave. to Main Street, and motorists are being urged to find alternate routes.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

‘Rise of the Moors' Men Involved in Armed Standoff Due in Court Tuesday

New England 3 hours ago

Brady: ‘I Wouldn't Expect a Homecoming' in Foxboro

This article tagged under:

ConcordMassachusetts
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us