Middle school guidance counselor in Norwalk, Conn. accused of sexually assaulting student

A middle school guidance counselor in Norwalk is accused of sexually assaulting a male student and has been arrested.

Police have been investigating since a complaint was made on April 30 that a Norwalk public school employee was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

They determined that 47-year-old Luisa Melchionne, a Nathan Hale Middle School guidance counselor, was sexually involved with a male student and an arrest warrant was issued for her, police said.

Melchionne, a New Canaan resident, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

She is no longer employed by the Norwalk Public Schools.

"The safety of our students is our first concern. Luisa Melchionne is no longer employed by Norwalk Public Schools. Norwalk Public Schools is cooperating with the Norwalk Police Department’s investigation and has no further comment," a statement from Norwalk Public Schools says.

Melchionne bond was set at $500,000.

She is due in court on Thursday.