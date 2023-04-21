Boston Business Journal

Mighty Squirrel Brewing to Open New Location in Fenway

By Greg Ryan

Cloud Candy and Red Sox lovers, rejoice: Waltham-based Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. is opening a location steps away from Fenway Park.

Last week, the brewery began building out a 13,000-square-foot space at Bower, the residential component of the Fenway Center development on Beacon Street. Bower’s apartments opened in 2020. Construction on Fenway Center’s second phase, a lab building over the Massachusetts Turnpike, is now underway.

