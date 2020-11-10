Mike Gorman Remembers Celtics Icon, Dear Friend Tommy Heinsohn

WATCH: Gorman remembers C's icon, dear friend Tommy Heinsohn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When you think of the greatest broadcasting tandems in sports, especially in Boston, the one many people will think of first is Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.

These two men called Celtics games together for nearly 40 years beginning in 1981. Gorman is one of the best play-by-play voices, while Heinsohn added plenty of entertainment and an unmatched love for the Celtics franchise.

Heinsohn died Monday at age 86. He was a part of the Celtics family for more than 60 years as a player, a head coach and a broadcaster.

Gorman and Heinsohn developed a great relationship and were friends for 45 years. Gorman joined NBC Sports Boston's "Remembering Tommy Heinsohn" program on Tuesday afternoon to share his initial thoughts on the passing of his colleague and dear friend.

Gorman also told the emotional story of the wedding gift that Heinsohn gave him.

You can watch Gorman's entire interview with Kyle Draper and Brian Scalabrine in the video below: