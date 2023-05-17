Mike Pence Stopped at Dunkin' During NH Visit. Cue the Ben Affleck Memes

Former Vice President Mike Pence is known for his love of chain restaurants.

On Wednesday, the possible 2024 Republican presidential contender added another notch to his belt -- Dunkin'.

While in New Hampshire for a 2-day swing, Pence tweeted a picture of himself at an undisclosed Dunkin' location.

"I heard New Hampshire and America run on @dunkindonuts, had to check it out for myself," he quipped.

The photo showed him standing at the counter of a Dunkin' location, appearing to ponder the vast menu of cold and frozen beverages and freshly made sandwiches.

I heard New Hampshire and America run on @dunkindonuts, had to check it out for myself 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5M1lc0zQpr — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 17, 2023

Of course, the denizens of the Twitterverse reacted with countless sarcastic comments and quote tweets.

Here are some of our favorites:

You were the Vice President of the United States for years and didn’t know America runs on Dunkin? — Joshua Wallack (@JoshuaWallack) May 17, 2023

Because there are none of these new fanged coffee places in Indy? pic.twitter.com/0vEpUXCE05 — Prof. VanderVeen (@JayVanderVeen) May 17, 2023

you should check out McDonalds too! they have french fries

and hamburgers!! — Philip Slotnick (@SlotnickPhilip) May 17, 2023

Pence had three scheduled stops during his visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday and Wednesday, including speaking at the Libertas Awards Dinner in Concord on Tuesday and a roundtable discussion at a Rochester business and a meet and greet with the New Hampshire Home Builders Association in Dover on Wednesday.

Thank you to Drew Cline, Norm Major, and everyone at the @JBartlett_NH 2023 Libertas Award Dinner for the warm welcome and a wonderful evening in the Granite State! For 30 years the Bartlett Center has kept New Hampshire a free-market powerhouse! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CD0ii6PsUJ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 17, 2023

Great to be at LDI Solutions in Rochester, NH today for a roundtable with Seacoast Small Business Leaders. It is time to get back to the unprecedented growth and prosperity under our Administration so small businesses and families across America can thrive! pic.twitter.com/LJlZvPaIpL — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 17, 2023

He also stopped at Potter's House Bakery and Cafe in Rochester and Geno's Chowder and Sandwich Shop in Portsmouth on Wednesday, according to his Twitter feed.

Thank you Potter's House Bakery and Café for the warm welcome! The mission of Potter’s House is inspiring! Keep up the great work! https://t.co/gzxjiid8BO pic.twitter.com/KbzELAS8Th — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 17, 2023

Awesome lunch at Geno’s Chowder and Sandwich shop here in Portsmouth! Thank you for the warm welcome and a great cup of Chowda! pic.twitter.com/LkJECV9VC3 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 17, 2023

Pence was last in New Hampshire in March, speaking at a Cheshire County Republican Committee event in Keene. Before that, he visited in September of 2022 for a unity fundraiser following the state's contested GOP primaries. He also gave a "Politics & Eggs" speech at St. Anselm College in Manchester last August.

His old boss, former President Donald Trump, has visited New Hampshire twice in recent weeks. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce a run for president in 2024 in the near future, made his first visit to the state last month.

The Republicans already in the 2024 race are Trump, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina announced an exploratory committee for a 2024 presidential campaign last month.