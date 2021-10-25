Miles Bridges has great reaction to being dunked on by Jaylen Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Miles Bridges was just as impressed as the rest of us by Jaylen Brown dunking on him Monday night.

Late in the Boston Celtics' overtime win, Brown went up and put the Charlotte Hornets forward on a poster with an insane one-handed jam.

IT'S THE JAYLEN BROWN SHOW 🤯😤



MOVE OUT OF THE WAY WHEN HE'S COMING TO THE RIM MILES 🙌☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/sQFDp1fShD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 26, 2021

It didn't take long for the photo of Brown's emphatic dunk to make the rounds on Twitter, where Bridges immediately went to defend himself after the game.

"Tough loss!! We’ll bounce back!!" he wrote. "Also imma jump everytime down 3 in an overtime game or anytime the game on the line!! Helluva play!!"

Also imma jump everytime down 3 in an overtime game or anytime the game on the line!! Helluva play!! — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) October 26, 2021

A solid response from the 23-year-old, who already has a reputation of his own for dunking on opponents.

Former Celtics guard Terry Rozier responded to Bridges' tweet to show he has his teammate's back.

No need to explain ..u frontline wit it every time ..real ones know 💯 — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) October 26, 2021

You certainly can't blame Bridges for trying to make a big play in a big moment.

The Celtics went on to improve to 2-2 with a 140-129 victory that handed Charlotte its first loss of the season. Brown dropped 30 points and added nine rebounds in the win.