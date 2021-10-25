Jaylen Brown

Miles Bridges Has Great Reaction to Being Dunked on by Jaylen Brown

By Justin Leger

Miles Bridges has great reaction to being dunked on by Jaylen Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Miles Bridges was just as impressed as the rest of us by Jaylen Brown dunking on him Monday night.

Late in the Boston Celtics' overtime win, Brown went up and put the Charlotte Hornets forward on a poster with an insane one-handed jam.

It didn't take long for the photo of Brown's emphatic dunk to make the rounds on Twitter, where Bridges immediately went to defend himself after the game.

"Tough loss!! We’ll bounce back!!" he wrote. "Also imma jump everytime down 3 in an overtime game or anytime the game on the line!! Helluva play!!"

A solid response from the 23-year-old, who already has a reputation of his own for dunking on opponents.

Former Celtics guard Terry Rozier responded to Bridges' tweet to show he has his teammate's back.

You certainly can't blame Bridges for trying to make a big play in a big moment.

The Celtics went on to improve to 2-2 with a 140-129 victory that handed Charlotte its first loss of the season. Brown dropped 30 points and added nine rebounds in the win.

