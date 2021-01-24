Miley Cyrus to Perform For Healthcare Workers At the Super Bowl's TikTok Tailgate

It's a party in the USA for healthcare workers.

On Jan. 24, Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram that she would be performing at the Super Bowl LV's upcoming TikTok Tailgate.

The "Plastic Hearts" artist wrote, "I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game.... Health care workers from Tampa and around the country! Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @TikTok &@cbstv."

The event--which will be held on Feb. 7 just before the two teams face off at the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers--will gather more than 7,500 healthcare workers who have already received both shots of the coronavirus vaccine to watch Cyrus' sure-to-be exciting performance.

Of the new event, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

Those watching at home can check out Cyrus' performance on TikTok and CBS.

In addition to the former "Hannah Montana" star's performance, several other artists are helping to celebrate the Super Bowl this year, which will have a limited in-person capacity due to social distancing measures. Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the National Anthem, while H.E.R. will sing a rendition of "America the Beautiful." Following last year's performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Grammys snubbed artist The Weeknd is set to headline.

As for Cyrus, she has more to celebrate than just this Super Bowl gig. Earlier this month on Instagram, she shared how excited she was that her album "Plastic Hearts" was doing well on the charts. The 28-year-old singer wrote, "You did it again! Plastic Hearts has spent 6 weeks as the #1 rock album in the country. This is all because of YOU supporting my record! I don't forget!"