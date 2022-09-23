Military Aide Arrested After Bringing Gun to White House: Secret Service

A military aide was arrested Thursday after he brought a loaded gun to an entrance of the White House, the United States Secret Service confirms to News4.
Patrick Tansey, 54, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, The Washington Post was first to report.
Tansey works at the White House military office as a civilian military staffer for the Air Force. He is authorized and credentialed to work at the White House, but he doesn't have authority to have a weapon there, a spokesperson for the Secret Service said.
According to charging documents, a pistol was inside Tansey's backpack, which he placed into a Secret Service X-ray screener.
Tansey does not have a license to carry a gun in Washington, D.C., charging documents said.
He said in an interview with detectives that the gun belongs to him.
News4 has reached out to Tansey for comment.
U.S. & World
Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.