Miller High Life launches limited-edition fragrance that smells like your local dive bar

Want to bring the smell of a dive bar home for the holidays? This is the year to do it.

Miller High Life announced on Tuesday that it's releasing a "Dive Bar-Fume" that is supposed to capture the same smells found at your local dive bar.

The perfume smells like "cedarwood, the musky scent of those worn-in leather barstools, the sea salt from the basket of fries and popcorn" and even that of Miller High Life's beers, the company said in a release.

"High Life is bringing that dive bar scent you know and love to your home with High Life Dive Bar-Fume, just in time for the holidays. Happy High Life!" the brewery said on its site.

Limited quantities of the fragrances will be available for purchase online for $60 each at noon PT on Dec. 4, 5 and 6 and will be limited to one per household, the company said.