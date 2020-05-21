unemployment

2.4M Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week; Nearly 39M Layoffs Since Virus Hit

By Christopher Rugaber

Volunteer Dijon Barnes holds a sign which reads "COVID-19" at a food distribution center Friday, May 15, 2020, in Compton, Calif. Unemployment figures continue to rise and more Americans are relying on food handouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 2.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, raising the total layoffs in the nine weeks since the coronavirus struck to nearly 39 million.

The government provided its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but that have begun to slow as states allow some businesses to reopen and fewer companies slash jobs.

The pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, and some reopened businesses have rehired a portion of their laid-off employees. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains immense.

The continuing job cuts reflect an economy that is gripped by the worst downturn since the Great Depression. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the economy is shrinking at a 38% annual rate in the April-June quarter. That would be, by far, the worst quarterly contraction on record.

