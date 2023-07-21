New Hampshire

Minimum-security inmate escapes from NH transitional housing unit

Darien Young, 29, was placed on escape status at 2 a.m. Friday after he walked off the grounds of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester

By Marc Fortier

NH Department of Corrections

A minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status after he left the grounds of his transitional housing unit in New Hampshire and failed to return.

The state Department of Corrections said Darien Young was placed on escape status at 2 a.m. Friday after he walked off the grounds of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester.

Young is 29 years old, is 6' tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a greyish-blue hoodie, blue jeans, a black hat, sunglasses, dark boots and a military green backpack.

He was being held on charges including receiving stolen property, burglary, falsifying evidence and controlled drug acts prohibited and would have been eligible for parole at the end of this month, with a maximum release date of Jan. 31, 2028.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is asked to call local police or investigator Dave Dionne with the Department of Corrections at 603-848-6059.

