Minor Arrested After Car Chase in Stoneham

A minor was arrested by police after a car chase in Stoneham, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a report of a stolen white Audi in Winchester that was later involved in an attempted carjacking in Medford.

At around 5:30 p.m., an officer saw the vehicle near the intersection of Main and South streets and attempted to stop it before the vehicle fled, according to authorities.

According to police the car took a left onto Pond Street and then a right onto Franklin Street, where it proceeded to crash into a house.

Three minors fled the scene on foot. One of them was arrested, police say. The young man from Woburn was returned into custody of a parent on Friday.

The incident is still under investigation.