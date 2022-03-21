Down syndrome

Mismatched Socks Send Positive Message for World Down Syndrome Day

Advocates for people with Down syndrome celebrate World Down Syndrome Day by wearing colorful mismatched socks

By Deborah Ferguson

You might notice lots of people wearing colorful, crazy, or even mismatched socks Monday. It is intentional - and it's something good.

March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, a day to celebrate and advocate for people with Down syndrome. The date of 3/21 represents the genetic makeup of down syndrome - three copies of chromosome 21, instead of two.

The chromosomes resemble socks, and that's how the idea to wear and sell colorful socks to raise awareness and funds came in.

"So, we like to wear mismatched socks to celebrate and raise awareness in our community and talk about Down syndrome and celebrate everyone and their capabilities," said Michelle Corrington, of Frisco, Texas.

Corrington is mom to twins Avery and Aubrey, 2 1/2, and their baby sister, Sutton, who is 14 months.

Aubrey has Down syndrome and her mom is her biggest cheerleader. She raised funds to get socks for everyone at Aubrey's preschool, Pediatrics Plus.

Students, teachers, and therapists will all be in colorful, crazy socks Monday - and stepping out with a big message.

"You're going to see everybody wearing their mismatched socks celebrating different styles, different patterns," Corrington said. "I actually have a few. They're cute. They're funny. They're different characters and different animals and everybody is going to be celebrating their differences. So, not only are we raising awareness for Down syndrome. We're also embracing our differences."

