Officials to give update on search for two Connecticut boaters missing since Monday night

Authorities have located the body of a man that has been missing since a boat crash in Long Island Sound off Old Saybrook on Monday night.

At 12:10 p.m. Friday, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police said they located the body of one of two men that went missing on the Connecticut River. They're still searching for the second boater.

Nine friends were returning after spending Labor Day on Block Island when the 31-foot motorboat they were in hit a jetty around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to DEEP officials.

Christopher Hallahan, 34, of Westbrook, was found dead in the vessel, according to authorities. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that he drowned and ruled his death an accident.

Six other people who were on the boat were taken to the hospital and one of them is in critical condition, Connecticut Environmental Police Captain Keith Williams said Tuesday morning.

Officials believe that person was driving the boat, but they have not confirmed that. Another of the six people was released from the hospital.

They haven't released the boater's identity pending family notification. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.

The family of the second missing boater is asking for anyone out of the water to keep an eye out. They say he was wearing a dark shirt, green pants and a blue belt.

Officials said the people who were on the boat have ties to the local community.

The capsized boat was recovered from the river around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Several agencies, including police and fire crews from several nearby towns, the State Police Dive Unit, and a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard station on Cape Cod have been involved in the search for the missing boaters for several days.

The search area has also expanded and numerous crews are still working to find the second boater.