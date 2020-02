Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 7-year-old boy who is missing from Norwich on Saturday.

Troopers said Jaziel Soto has been missing since Friday. It's unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen.

He is 4 feet tall and weighs 56 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, authorities added.

If you see him, you're urged to contact Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561.