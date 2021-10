Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 9-year-old boy who is missing from Danbury.

Troopers said Amogelang Tsagae was last seen wearing a white and black button down shirt, black jeans and black sneakers. He has been missing since Saturday.

Tsagae is 4-foot 10-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tsagae's whereabouts is asked to contact Danbury Police Department at (203) 797-4611.