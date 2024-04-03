Weymouth

Missing woman found dead inside Weymouth home

Christine Ruth Mello, who was reported missing, was found dead inside of a home, and police think the body had been in that home for some time

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman in Weymouth, Massachusetts, that was previously reported missing was found dead in her home, and now police are trying to figure out what led to her death.

Christine Ruth Mello, 56, had been reported missing before her body was found Monday in her home on Lake Street, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

While details about the discovery weren't released, authorities said her death is being investigated as a homicide.

After she was reported missing, neighbors say police showed up at the home on Saturday but it's unclear if the officers went inside the home. Two days later, her body was found.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A neighbor who lives next door said the last time he saw Mello was in late February. So, he sent her a text about 10 days ago and she responded.

"She apparently responded but we don't know if it was her. The texts were wonky, they didn't look right, it was weird. Not how she'd respond," said Anthony Arredondo.

Neighbors said the 56-year-old was living with a man. It's unclear at this time if that man is part of this investigation.

No arrests have been made and the district attorney's office said there's no threat to the public.

More Weymouth news

Massachusetts Mar 14

Man arrested after police chase ends in Weymouth school parking lot, police say

Weymouth May 4, 2023

Ex-Weymouth Police Officer Accused of Excessive Force in Incident Caught on Body Camera

This article tagged under:

Weymouth
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us