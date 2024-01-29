Boston Business Journal

MIT, Adidas research can predict how your running shoes will fit you

By Isabel Tehan

Research from a Ph.D. dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology may make it easier for runners to find shoes that fit. It can also help running shoe companies develop better, more innovative products.

Sarah Fay, now a postdoc researcher at MIT’s Sports Lab and the Institute for Data, Systems, and Society, created a model to predict how different 3D-printed shoes will impact different individual runners.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us