MIT

MIT Professor Charged With Fraud for Failing to Disclose His Work for Chinese Gov't

MIT

A professor and researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is facing federal charges for allegedly failing to disclose his ties to the Chinese government to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Gang Chen, 56, of Cambridge, was arrested Thursday on charges that he abused his position as a professor at MIT to commit wire fraud, failed to file a foreign bank account report and made a false statement in a tax return, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Chen, who was born in China but is a naturalized U.S. citizen, serves as director of the MIT Pappalardo Micro/Nano Engineering Laboratory and director of the school's Solid-State Solar Thermal Energy Conversion Center.

U.S. & World

impeachment Jan 13

Trump Impeached After Capitol Riot in Historic Second Charge

lottery 12 hours ago

Powerball Jackpot Hits $640M as Mega Millions Grows to $750M

More to come.

This article tagged under:

MITChinacambridgeMassachusetts Institute of TechnologyU.S. attorney
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us