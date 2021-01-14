MIT Professor Charged With Fraud for Failing to Disclose His Work for Chinese Gov't

A professor and researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is facing federal charges for allegedly failing to disclose his ties to the Chinese government to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Gang Chen, 56, of Cambridge, was arrested Thursday on charges that he abused his position as a professor at MIT to commit wire fraud, failed to file a foreign bank account report and made a false statement in a tax return, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Chen, who was born in China but is a naturalized U.S. citizen, serves as director of the MIT Pappalardo Micro/Nano Engineering Laboratory and director of the school's Solid-State Solar Thermal Energy Conversion Center.

More to come.