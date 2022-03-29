MIT Will Reinstate SAT, ACT Requirement in Admissions

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Monday it will reinstate a requirement that undergraduate students take standardized tests as part of its admissions process, bucking a trend of many schools moving away from the SAT and ACT.

Stu Schmill, MIT's dean of admissions, said in a lengthy post online that the Cambridge school would revert back to using standardized tests because it found them to be the best way to gauge how successful students will be at the school.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal