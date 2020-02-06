Numerous Crashes Reported Amid Slippery Morning Commute

Numerous crashes complicated the morning commute across New England Thursday morning after wintry mix of precipitation overnight made for slick roads.

Multiple were reported on Interstates 93, 95 and 495, as well as the Massachusetts Turnpike, slowing drive times for commuters.

A speed restriction of 40 mph was in place on the Mass. Pike.

Massachusetts State Police said all westbound lanes on the Pike were temporarily closed in Wilbraham due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Crashes on 93 northbound in Salem and Methuen and 93 southbound and in Andover were slowing commutes north of Boston in both directions. In Andover, a jackknifed tractor-trailer near Dascomb Road brought traffic to a standstill.

Several crashes near the Lowell Connector slowed traffic into New Hampshire. A tractor-trailer on I-495 slipped into the median, causing delays on both sides of the highway.

Problems persisted in Worcester, where schools were closed Thursday, around Interstates 190 and 290. A jackknifed tractor-trailer on I-190 near Gold Star Boulevard and a crash on I-290 eastbound were the main culprits.