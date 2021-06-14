MLB All-Star Vote: Red Sox Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Lead Ballot

Two Red Sox players lead their positions in All-Star voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fan voting for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game is underway, and on Monday the league announced the first batch of results.

A pair of Boston Red Sox stars lead the voting at their respective positions.

Xander Bogaerts is atop the shortstop leaderboard with 31 percent of the vote, ahead of Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays (15 percent) and Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox (11 percent).

Rafael Devers leads all third baseman with 28 percent of the vote. He's followed by Yoan Moncada of the White Sox (13 percent) and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros (12 percent).

A few other Red Sox players are in the mix for All-Star spots.

Alex Verdugo is seventh among outfielders with four percent of the vote. Christian Vazquez is fourth among catchers at six percent. J.D. Martinez is second among designated hitters at 18 percent.

This year's All-Star Game will be played July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, the home of the Colorado Rockies.