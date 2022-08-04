MLB Rumors: Red Sox Designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for Assignment

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.

Bradley has spent nine of his 10 major league seasons in Boston, joining the Brewers for the 2021 campaign before the Red Sox reacquired him this offseason in a trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee. Bradley made an All-Star team with Boston in 2016 and played a key role in the Red Sox' 2018 World Series title by earning 2018 American League Championship MVP honors.

While Bradley is an excellent fielder, he continues to struggle at the plate and was hitting just .210 with three home runs and 29 RBIs through 91 games with the Red Sox this season.

After cutting ties with Bradley, the Red Sox will move forward with an outfield of Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran and trade deadline acquisition Tommy Pham. Kiké Hernandez also could give the outfield a boost when he returns from the injured list but doesn't appear close to a return.