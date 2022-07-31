Boston Red Sox

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Open to Dealing These Veterans at Trade Deadline

By Darren Hartwell

The Boston Red Sox appear to be open for business -- just not in the way fans had hoped earlier in the season.

Boston is "listening" to trade offers involving their veteran players, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez, catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi among the candidates to be moved ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Saturday night.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom insisted Tuesday that his club is "trying to make the postseason" and declined to label the Red Sox as buyers or sellers at the deadline. But as Boston continues its tailspin -- the team is 5-17 since July 5 and now sits 4.5 games out of a wild card spot -- selling seems like the best course of action.

Martinez, Vazquez and Eovaldi all are set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, so it makes sense for the Red Sox to seek some return for each player. It appears they have suitors, as well: The New York Mets reportedly have shown interest in Martinez and Vazquez (even sending a scout to Fenway Park on Friday night) while the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are eyeing Martinez as well.

The Mets are a team to watch closely, as the Red Sox have shown past interest in New York infield prospect Mark Vientos, per SNY's Andy Martino.

Boston assured shortstop Xander Bogaerts he won't be traded before Tuesday, while fellow All-Star Rafael Devers likely is staying as well. But it sounds like Bloom and Co. will pick up the phone about essentially everyone else on their roster.

