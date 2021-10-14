MLB Rumors: Top Astros Pitcher ‘Most Likely Out' for ALCS Against Red Sox

Report: McCullers 'most likely out' for ALCS vs. Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears the Houston Astros will be without their top starting pitcher for the 2021 American League Championship Series vs. the Boston Red Sox.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Thursday that Lance McCullers Jr. will "most likely" be out for the ALCS. The Astros right-hander was removed from his ALDS Game 4 start against the Chicago White Sox with forearm tightness.

There is great concern for McCullers in the short term, and he’s most likely out for the ALCS — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 14, 2021

If McCullers is officially ruled out for the series, it would be a huge break for Boston. The 28-year-old shined during the 2021 season, going 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA. Between his two ALDS starts, McCullers allowed only one run in 10 2/3 innings.

Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET Friday in Houston.