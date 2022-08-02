MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Tracking Latest Red Sox News, Rumors, Deals

MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there's still more to come ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The one thing that I know is that I don’t think we’ve seen the end of the story here," Bloom told reporters. "I know that’s hard, not knowing what’s going to happen in the next 20 hours. But that’s something where I think it’ll be easier to step back and look at the whole picture once the deadline has passed."

The current picture is uncertain, as designated hitter J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi -- both eligible for free agency this winter -- both could be moved to contenders at the deadline.

Long story short: We should see more activity from the Red Sox prior to 6 p.m. ET. Follow our tracker below for the latest Red Sox-related updates as the day progresses. (All times Eastern.)

11:48 a.m.: In other baseball news: Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto is on the move, reportedly heading to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade.

The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from Washington, sources tell ESPN.



One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

The package going back to Washington for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, sources tell ESPN:



- LHP MacKenzie Gore

- OF Robert Hassell III

- SS C.J. Abrams

- OF James Wood

- RHP Jarlin Susana

- one more major league player



That's the only holdup right now to the agreed-upon deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

10:30 a.m.: Who will replace Vazquez as the Red Sox' starting catcher? Oakland A's backstop Sean Murphy is one name on the market, but The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports Oakland is seeking a "huge" return that likely would include two of Boston's top four prospects.

Considering the Red Sox aren't exactly World Series favorites, that doesn't seem like a worthwhile move for Bloom and Co.

10:30 a.m.: The Red Sox are "very open" to trading J.D. Martinez today, with one team believing Boston would accept a minimal return to unload Martinez's salary, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports.

Meanwhile, Speier reports the Sox aren't as driven to trade Eovaldi, given the possibility that the team is technically still in the American League Wild Card race.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday three games out of a wild card spot.

9:30 a.m.: The Red Sox reportedly have "checked in" about outfielder Brett Phillips, who was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.