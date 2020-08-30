The Boston Red Sox have made their first notable move ahead of Monday's MLB trade deadline.

The Red Sox traded Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres in exchange for infielder Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario. Both teams announced the trade Sunday morning.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Moreland has been among Boston's best players in this shortened 2020 season. He was leading the Red Sox with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He's also batting .328 with a 1.117 OPS in 22 games (67 at-bats). Moreland's career with the Red Sox began in 2017. He played three-plus seasons in Boston and was part of its 2018 World Series-winning team.

This moves makes sense for both sides.

Moreland has been tremendous at the plate and the Red Sox capitalized on his hot start by acquiring two talented prospects for a farm system that lacks depth. The Padres rank second in the National League in runs scored and home runs, so Moreland will add more power to an already potent lineup. San Diego also is in the NL playoff race and currently occupies one of the wild card spots.

The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

MLB trade deadline: Red Sox send Mitch Moreland to Padres for two prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston