Woman found dead during mobile home fire in Vernon, Conn.

Police have identified the woman who died in a fire at a mobile home in Vernon early Sunday morning.

Multiple 911 calls came in about a fire at a mobile home on Middle Terrace around 2:43 a.m.

Fire Marshal Dan Wasilewski says first arriving units found a mobile home on 10 Middle Terrace engulfed in flames.

"They made several attempts to make it inside the structure, but due to the damage and the amount of fire, they fought most of the fire from the exterior," said Wasilewski.

According to town officials, a resident was found dead in the home. The person has been identified as 61-year-old Teresa Garnett. No one else was in the home at the time.

"The individual was in the mobile home. The only resident that we could find at the time. We have done an extensive search and found no other individuals inside the home," said Wasilewski.

The fire appears to have caused extensive damage to the mobile home. Some neighboring mobile homes were also damaged.

"It speaks volumes to the amount of fire that was seen upon their arrival," said Wasilewski.

No other injuries were reported.

Those we spoke to say they were woken up by fire trucks and flashing lights.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said she had never seen so many first responder vehicles in the area or experienced a morning like this.

"Usually, they just zoom by on the street, this time it was multiple ones, and they literally just stopped, so it was just startling," the woman said. "There were several of us outside. We were just very startled, very concerned."

The Vernon Fire Department, Vernon Police Department, the fire marshal's office and Connecticut State Police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.