Mobile Pizzeria to Open Brick-And-Mortar Location in Boston

The people behind a mobile wood-fired pizza business based in Somerville will be opening a permanent spot in Boston.

According to a job post within the Craigslist website, Lala's Neapolitan-ish Pizza is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location in the Fenway, with the map shown indicating that it could be coming to Time Out Market Boston on Park Drive. Lala's has been operating as a food truck for the past two years, using a Pavesi oven from Modena, Italy that is built on top of a trailer frame, according to its website.

The website for Lala's Neapolitan-ish Pizza can be found at https://www.lalasneapolitan-ishpizza.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/lalas_pizza/

