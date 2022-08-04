Topsfield

Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields

About two acres in all were burned, but the dollar amount of the damage was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

Bill King

A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts.

Topsfield fire and rescue said they received a 911 call at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday from a person who was at Pye Brook Park with his family using model rockets. He said an accident had occured resulting in a grass fire that was spreading rapidly across the field.

Firefighters responded to the scene, but due to the size of the fire, the rate at which it ws spreading and the extreme heat, firefighters quickly became exhausted and additional crews were called in from Boxford, with crews from Middleton, Hamilton and Wenham providing station coverage.

The fire was ultimately knocked down in under an hour, preventing the spread to several out buildings, dugouts and the adjacent woods.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries were reported.

Topsfield Fire and Rescue Department
Source: Topsfield Fire and Rescue

About two acres in all were burned. The dollar amount of the damage to the fields was not immediately known.

Aerial photos of the fire shared on social media showed more than half of the area, including several baseball diamonds, completely charred, with little sign of any remaining grass.

Pye Brook Park is described as "an open area including baseball, football, and soccer fields as well as a disc golf course," according to the Essex County Trail Association's website.

Topsfield fire officials said the cause of the fire is being listed as unintentional.

More Massachusetts stories

fire 6 hours ago

First Responders in Chelsea Make ‘Aggressive Attack' to Knock Down Fire

Civil rights Lawsuit 1 hour ago

Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Against Arlington Police Department

This article tagged under:

TopsfieldMassachusettspye brook park
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us