Moderna to Expand Norwood Plant to Boost COVID Vaccine Production

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical firm Moderna will expand its plant in Norwood as the company seeks to increase production of its COVID-19 vaccine at the site by 50%.

The company said in a statement the project will expand the site’s production and lab space from some 300,000 square feet to some 650,000 square feet.

The firm said it expects to ramp up production there in late 2021 or early 2022.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Our manufacturing facility has been core to our long-term strategy and has enabled us to provide the scale and flexibility to support the development of our mRNA medicines and vaccines including our COVID-19 vaccine,” CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

Moderna released findings on Tuesday from its phase three trial which showed that its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective at preventing infections and more than 95% effective against severe disease up to six months after the second dose.

“We believe that this investment and expansion at our technology center will allow us to continue to optimize our mRNA products as we explore new pharmaceutical delivery forms such as prefilled syringes and lyophilized products.”

Bancel said the firm is committed to “minimizing our environmental footprint” as it expands.

The expansion will also allow the company to increase production of preclinical for research and development, the statement said.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is one of three being administered in the U.S. along with those developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.