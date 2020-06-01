Molotov Cocktail Thrown at New Haven Police Substation: PD

New Haven police are investigating after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at one of their substations early Monday morning.

Officers said the Molotov cocktail was thrown at the New Haven Police Department substation on Winchester Avenue in the Newhallville Neighborhood around 2 a.m.

According to police, the attempted arson caused minor cosmetic damage.

This comes just hours after the most recent protests in the Elm City. On Sunday, a video showed protesters in New Haven being pepper-sprayed by officers while trying to enter the police station.

New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff said there was a "skirmish at the main entrance [of the police department] as officers pushed back protesters who were attempting to forcibly enter the building."

Multiple rallies across Connecticut over the weekend were pushing for change and are calling for justice following the death of George Floyd.

The rallies and protests come less than a week after the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white officer knelt on his neck in Minnesota.

A video that showed Floyd, 46, begging for air as a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck has sparked outrage and protests across the country.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff's rank.