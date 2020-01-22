Arizona

Mom Arrested in Death of 3 Young Children in Arizona

Rachel Henry, 22, was arrested Tuesday and faces three counts of first-degree murder

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

The mother of three children found dead in a Phoenix home told police that she smothered her young children, police said.

Rachel Henry, 22, was arrested Tuesday and faces three counts of first-degree murder after a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl were found unresponsive at a home Monday, the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement.

Officers tried to revive the children, but couldn't. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause statement, Henry, who had a history of drug addiction and had recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma, told police she had smothered all three children.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

