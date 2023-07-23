Hartford

Mom of child who fell from third floor window in Hartford, Conn. arrested

By Cailyn Blonstein

The two-year-old child who fell from a third floor window in Hartford on Saturday remains in critical condition and the boy's mother has been arrested.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after getting a report of a child that suffered a high fall.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the two-year-old child with serious injuries. He was transported to Connecticut Children's to be treated and remains in critical condition.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert described the child's condition on Saturday as extremely critical and said it is a very life-threatening situation. It is believed a screen fell out of the window and then the child fell.

Boisvert added that the child was not conscious when first responders arrived and he is unlikely to survive.

Investigators said five children were left unattended in the apartment, which was in deplorable and uninhabitable condition.

The boy's mom, identified as 34-year-old Tabitha Frank, has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor. Authorities said she was charged with two counts of risk of injury per child -- one for leaving them unattended and one for the condition of the apartment.

The state Department of Children and Families responded and the other children are now in their custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

