Mom Speaks Out After Trampoline Accident Causes Stroke, Paralysis in 13-Year-Old

As Pam Surano left Mass, her phone started ringing. She glanced down and saw her daughter, Mary Maloney, 13, was calling. But she let it go to voicemail as she reflected on the service and gazed at the church. Until Mary called again. And again. Surano picked up and immediately knew something was wrong.

“Mary’s voice was different,” Surano, 50, a reporter at KDKA in Pittsburgh, told TODAY. “She said she had an accident and ‘I can’t move my legs.’”

Mary had been jumping on a trampoline and fell. Surano rushed to the hospital to meet her daughter and was stunned when Mary couldn’t wiggle her toes or stand. After more than a week in the hospital, Mary’s in a rehabilitation hospital and the family feels optimistic.

“We’re positive. We’re focused. We believe. We’re ready to fight,” Surano said. “The prayers we feel are 100% changing things.”

A tumble gone wrong

On August 30, Mary was jumping on a trampoline, doing flips.

“She’s very acrobatic, extremely athletic. She does every sport imaginable,” Surano said.

Then she landed oddly on her head and neck. It felt like she tweaked something so she went into the house and sat down to relax. But she still felt lingering pain so she took a warm bath, thinking the water might soothe her muscles. It didn’t.

“She had a harder time getting out of the bath,” Surano explained. “It increasingly felt worse.”

After laying on the bed for a few minutes, Mary realized she couldn’t move and called for her dad. He placed her in the car and drove her to the hospital where Surano met them.

“They put her in a wheelchair. She threw up all over herself and fell forward like she lost all ability to sit up,” she said. “From then, it was just a series of nightmares.”

Doctors performed a CT scan and an MRI to determine what had happened. At first, they saw nothing.

“They were completely perplexed because it showed everything perfect and normal from the brain to the spinal cord,” Surano said. “There was not a contusion, not a blood bleed, not a fracture, nothing was wrong."

They treated her with blood pressure medicine and steroids and two days later she underwent the scans again.

“That’s when it showed the spinal stroke,” Surano said. “(In) the area that controls the legs and the feet.”

Praying for a miracle for my daughter Mary. We are the communion of saints and we feel your ❤️LOVE❤️. Prayer in... Posted by KDKA Pam Surano on Saturday, September 5, 2020

She spent six days in the intensive care unit of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and arrived at the rehabilitation unit this week. Mary is paralyzed from her mid-chest down and hasn’t moved since her accident. But, it is too soon to know how extensive her injuries might be.

“If you touch her thigh or her leg or her foot, she can feel you touching them,” Surano said. “That’s a big win and we’ll take it.”

Though, Surano knows Mary faces a long recovery. The teen — who loves making TikTok videos, spending time with her dog, Ava, and is overwhelming happy — has a strong faith in God, which helps.

“They also say that her positive attitude, incredible spirit, her hard work is powerful and all of that is going to lend itself to the healing process,” Surano said. “We’ve been overwhelmed with prayers that have turned the tide for us.”

Mary was starting eighth grade this week and while she’s mostly upbeat, she does have some fears. She wonders what life will be like and if she can return to school without a wheelchair.

“Mary told me to make sure that people know she will walk again. It’s because of God,” Surano said. “She would not be where she is now if it weren’t for the prayers.”

'Never advocate anyone use the trampoline'

While Mary wants people to how grateful she feels for the support she’s received, her mom says that she hopes people understand that trampolines can be dangerous.

“I don’t want to finger point or blame anybody, certainly not Mary or anybody else, but I would never advocate anyone use the trampoline,” she said. “I almost wonder, and I’m certainly not a medical expert, if the trajectory of the body, it’s just not meant to do that.”

Broken bones, concussions, head and neck injuries and sprains can commonly happen when children use trampolines. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), in 2016 there were approximately 120,000 hospital emergency room-treated injuries associated with trampolines.

“Injuries can occur from trampolines, (children) trying stunts on them, landing the wrong way, falling off the trampoline,” Meaghan Crawley, an injury prevention specialist at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, who is not involved with Mary’s care, told TODAY.

She recommends that parents follow all instructions that come with trampolines and only allow one child on it at a time to increase their safety.

“If you do have a trampoline at your home you need to make sure if you have a kid on it that there's adult supervision,” she said. “Make sure that they're not doing any sort of somersaults or flips or anything that increases the likelihood of them coming down wrong on their head or neck.”

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and CPSC offer a few additional safety precautions:

No kids under 6 years old should use a trampoline.

Remove ladders after use to prevent young children from jumping unsupervised.

Place the trampoline away from trees and other structures.

Do not rely on safety nets.

Check equipment regularly for deterioration or damage.

Do not use the trampoline without shock-absorbing pads that completely cover its springs, hooks and frame.

When purchasing a trampoline, ensure that the product meets current safety standards and that product has not been recalled.

Surano expects Mary to thrive because of her faith and the support she’s received.

“I really just feel that Mary is going to have a miracle,” Surano said. “All this love that we have received in our hearts, it's spilling out. We just cannot wait to give it all back.”

