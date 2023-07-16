Cancer

Mom who documented ovarian cancer battle on TikTok dies at 30

Haley Odlozil's husband announced her passing on Instagram and Tiktok on Friday.

Taylor, Haley, and Weston Odlozil.Taylor Odlozil via Instagram

Haley Odlozil, a mom who documented her fight with Stage IIIC ovarian cancer on TikTok, has died at 30.

Her husband, Taylor, announced Haley's passing on Instagram and Tiktok on Friday.

"It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away," he wrote on Instagram under a picture of the couple with their 4-year-old son, Weston. "I cannot begin to describe the amount of heartache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing. I never knew my heart could physically hurt."

Haley had been fighting Stage IIIC ovarian cancer for eight years. Stage IIIC of the disease means the cancer is in "one or both ovaries and has spread outside the pelvis to other parts of the abdomen and/or nearby lymph nodes," according to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

The couple documented her cancer journey on TikTok, culminating over 2.5 million followers between the two of them.

