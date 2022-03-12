MoMA Evacuated After 2 People Stabbed Inside Museum: NYPD

Dozens of people evacuated New York City's Museum of Modern Art Saturday afternoon following reports of a stabbing inside the Manhattan museum.

Police officials say two people suffered injuries from a stabbing around 4 p.m. ET inside the museum.

Emergency personnel transported the two injured victims to Bellevue Hospital, police said. Their injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the suspect, who is known to police, fled the building shortly after the incident, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case told NBC New York.

Videos posted to social media showed dozens of people leaving the museum as officials moved in to take control of the scene.

The museum was full of visitors during Saturday's late winter snowstorm when the attack happened. Among those inside was David Dujerko, visiting from Chicago.

"Suddenly they said 'the museum's closed' and people started running. Little panic on the escalators and then they started shouting 'get out, get out for your own safety,'" Dujerko said.

People were advised to avoid the area near West 53rd Street and 6th Avenue while police responded and closed off the scene.